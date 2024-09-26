‘It’s a healing process’: Rochester gathering brings together families of murder victims to share stories, find strength

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday was National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Many who lost their lives to violence were recognized around the country and honored by the families they left behind.

Locally, a ceremony was held in downtown Rochester at the Liberty Pole. News10NBC’s Marsha Augsutin spoke with families who gathered to reflect and raise awareness on the devastation murder brings.

According to the Rochester Police Department portal, so far this year 42 people have been killed in Rochester. The day focuses on the impact that murder has not only had on families but also communities. It also recognizes the work of organizations that provide services to families dealing with the impact of murder.

“This is my son Lawrence Morgan,” said Tiffany Sinclair.

“Ordie Overton, he was my only son,” said a victim’s mother.

“We are going to march for our families; we are going to keep their names and stuff alive,” said Wanda Ridgeway.

A long list of victims murdered in Rochester and other cities were read as many held on to balloons and candles. It was a way to remember, reflect, raise awareness, and motivate change. Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and children of murder victims stood together in prayer and hope.

It’s a club no one wants to belong to, but they’re happy they have each other to lean on.

“And so things like this platforms like these — I want to go out and tell my story because I didn’t understand, I didn’t understand; I always watched it on TV but to actually have it hit my front door –I just want to do more,” said Alesha Silas. “I am out doing as much as I can to heal the city, heal others.”

Silas’ son was killed in 2022; and her brother Kenyatta Peterkin in 2023. For these family and friends, birthdays, anniversaries, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and other special occasions are just not the same anymore. Now it’s just memories that ease the void in their hearts.

“I am representing today his life and legacy of love on today. He was murdered in 2014,” Sinclair said of her son Lawrence Morgan. “And I am out here to represent him and many others that are feeling the same pain.”

Serena Cotton with ROC the Peace organized the event. Cotton’s son Christopher Jones and her grandson Eric Martin were both killed. Rise Up Rochester’s Wanda Ridgeway’s nephew Hershel Scrivens and grandnephew Jaquise Davis were also murdered. Cotton and Ridgeway both found strength by starting these organizations. Through their pain of the murders of their loved ones, they help others cope.

Although their loved ones are no longer here, the power is in making sure they are not forgotten.

“It’s important, its a healing process — as for me, as long as I live my nephew and my great-nephew will be remembered wherever we go and we try to encourage people to come out, share your stories. That’s your healing process, sharing your testimony,” Ridgeway said.

If you or someone you know has been affected by murder, here are resources from support organizations:

Rise up Rochester: (585) 454-3060

Homicide Response Team (HRT): (585) 428-1303

ROC the Peace: (585) 820-4049

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.