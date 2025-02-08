‘It’s a start’: Father of woman killed in Maplewood Park mass shooting reacts to arrest of suspect

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested Niger Johnson, one of the suspects involved in the Maplewood Park mass shooting last July. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Phylicia Council and Tyasia Manning, with seven others wounded.

Alex Council, the father of Phylicia Council, expressed his relief at the news of Johnson’s arrest.

“Even though this may seem small because there’s a lot of other people out there responsible, but you have to start from somewhere, so it’s a start,” he said.

For Alex Council, the arrest comes as a bittersweet birthday gift, marking six months since his daughter’s tragic death.

“I thank God for what took place today. And I know that God is always working in our favor. Sometimes you just got to be patient, but it’s not easy because you want results,” he shared.

Johnson was apprehended at his grandmother’s house. Alex Council is hopeful that Johnson’s arrest will lead to more suspects being brought to justice.

“It’s not justice; It’s just somebody got caught. We just don’t know what’s going to happen with this case. I’m hoping he is going to redeem himself by speaking up,” he stated.

Council has a message for others involved in the shooting:

“Turn yourself in, you were man enough to pull a gun out and shoot at people. Be man enough to turn yourself in.”

The Rochester Police Department is urging anyone with information about the other suspects to contact the major crimes unit at 428-7157 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Alex Council is actively seeking justice for his daughter and Tyasia Manning. He has launched a GoFundMe campaign, offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

