‘It’s about the kids’: Rochester youth coach injured in Rochester shooting focuses on helping kids move forward

Thankful to be alive — that’s how a Rochester youth football coach is feeling Tuesday night, just two days after he was shot at a game in Buffalo.

Flower City Panthers coach Tyrell Lawhorn is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

“Just a random act of foolishness, something not really preventable. Just happened randomly, prepare ourselves for. You can’t really stop BS from happening; if it’s going to happen it’s going to happen,” said Lawhorn, who was shot at a game in Buffalo on Sunday.

Lawhorn, who has been a volunteer coach with the Flower City Panthers for three years, was trying to protect his players when a man attempted to steal his chains and shot him. He is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

“It’s not about me getting shot, it’s about the kids and making sure the kids are good and can move forward. It’s not about the money,” Lawhorn said. “My job and my mission is to be there for them little boys.”

Lawhorn understands the impact violence can have on kids and has a positive message for them. “My advice is keep going– keep pushing like it don’t stop. I’m the hurt one, yeah, people traumatized, people were scared — I’m the hurt one, I’m the only one that got shot, so if I’m telling y’all I’m good, y’all should be good,” he said.

The Flower City Panthers are taking more safety precautions at games moving forward, including coming up with a plan to have security at all games to ensure kids are protected.

News10NBC also spoke with Nyon Mundy, one of the children who was playing in the football game. Nyon said he keeps replaying the shooting in his head and doesn’t want to go to school, even though he loves it.

“It was kids out there, you know? i just – we just wonder like, what’s the world coming to when you just have — you just disregard the fact that it’s kids out there. women, kids, infants was out there,” said Tanesha Mundy, Nyon’s mother.

“Sad and scared because some of their parents stayed back and they didn’t know where they were … and some parents didn’t know where their kids were too,” Nyon said. “It keeps reoccurring in my head at school too, like it might happen.”

For now, Nyon plans to keep playing with the Flower City Panthers and attend games in the future.

