GREECE, N.Y. — It was back to school Monday for the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts in Greece.

Students got to meet their new classmates and teachers and get adjusted to their new grades.

The CEO of the school is excited to bring the charter school model to more students.

“Seeing the kids faces”…” is the “best part of the first day of school,” said CEO Cait Loury.

Most schools in our area start up again the first week of September.