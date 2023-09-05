It’s back-to-school for East Rochester and Rush-Henrietta; See our coverage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — East Rochester and Rush-Henrietta are two of the local school districts resuming classes on Tuesday. News10NBC TODAY is live before students return to both districts.

East Rochester CSD Superintendent Jim Haugh says students and faculty are excited for the start to the new school year, following a robust summer program that helped students to continue to learn.

He says the high heat, with temperatures expected to reach 90, is a concern but the school is prepared. The buildings have air conditioning and there are water bottle filling stations to keep students hydrated. The school nurse and the athletic director closely monitor high heat indexes. The school could decide to reduce the time students are outside for recess or sports if the heat is high enough.

Rush-Henrietta CSD Superintendent Barbara Mullen says the district is excited to welcome the students. She says the district is just under 100% staffed and a career fair in August helped to fill vacancies. More than 80 people attended the fair that aimed to recruit teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, office staff, and more.

“There’s always gonna be vacancies but our team worked very hard to make sure the critical positions, that are essential to high quality teaching, learning, and support, are filled,” Mullen said.

