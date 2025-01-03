‘It’s become all too common’; Local Notre Dame fans speak about New Orleans attack that postponed Sugar Bowl

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Notre Dame fans in Rochester gathered with heavy hearts following the deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, which postponed the Sugar Bowl.

News10NBC spoke with local Fighting Irish supporters at Shamrock Jack’s, a popular Notre Dame bar, about their feelings after the attack and after the game, which was postponed to Thursday afternoon.

“Selfishly, we were bummed, but at the same time, obviously, it’s a sport and less important than what’s going on,” said Mike Petzig, the owner of Shamrock Jack’s.

While the bar was filled with cheering fans, Petzig acknowledged the somber backdrop of the celebration.

“Unfortunately, in the times we live in, it’s become all too common. But, just glad they were able to play today that everybody, the players and families traveling, what we heard were safe. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those that were affected. And it’s just it’s just demoralizing and awful,” he added.

Petzig mentioned checking in with local Notre Dame fans who had traveled to New Orleans for the game.

“We had a couple of regulars that we checked in on that we knew were traveling there. They’re safe. Obviously, the game was the last thing that they were concerned about. Notre Dame being kind of a Catholic base, the prayer warriors were really strong. It’s kind of somber, where the bowl game is typically a crazy environment and almost a party atmosphere, even as the game starts. It’s definitely a little different,” Petzig explained.

Scott Brady, a fan since he was 15, shared his thoughts as he watched the game.

“As much as I love Notre Dame, it’s still a game. Terrorism is always a nasty business. I’m glad they found out who the one guy was,” Brady said.

The FBI continues to investigate the attack as an act of terrorism.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.