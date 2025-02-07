‘It’s creativity, it’s community’; Elevate Dance Center aims to teach dances of all styles

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester dance studio is celebrating a full year in business. News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins spoke to the two founders of Elevate Dance Center about how the studio aims to foster a community connection and to teach people the basics of dances across the world.

Class participants range from 18 to 85. Co-owner Elyse Jurutka said the number of participants have grown tremendously over the past year.

“As people figure out where we are and discover this space, they invite their friends. They are talking about us with coworkers. And just seeing people come together from different walks of life that might not have had the chance to meet organically in another space,” she said.

Multiple companies use the dance studio. When Jurutka and co-founder Darin Price started the studio, it was mostly dedicated to teaching Salsa, Kizomba, and Bachata. Since then, they’ve expanded to other styles.

“We really wanted to make a space where other instructors and other dance styles could come together,” Jurutka said.

Price said the space aims to showcase creativity. He and Jurutka had been teaching dance and organizing events for over 20 years before founding the studio. No experience and no partner is needed to take a class.

“It’s creativity. It’s community. It’s bringing cultures together. We love to do it,” Price said.

Elevate is offering a free workshop and social dance event on Saturday to celebrate its one year anniversary. It runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at 80 Rockwood Plaza.

