‘It’s frightening’: Rochester native near raging fire in Los Angeles shares experience

LOS ANGELES, C.A. — As fire sweeps across areas of Southern California, there are plenty of Rochester natives experiencing the fire first hand.

News10NBC’s Antonina Tortorello spoke with a man born and raised in Rochester who moved to Los Angeles three years ago — he lives just 13 miles from the blaze.

Will Shanahan, who works at the University of Southern California, describes the fire as the biggest disaster he has ever experienced.

“All you can see and smell is smoke – ash and fire,” Shanahan shared. His weather app indicates that the air quality around him is hazardous.

He expressed concern for his friends, some of whom have lost power or had their homes completely burned down. Shanahan’s biggest worry is the fire spreading further.

“There are multiple millions of people that live in that, you know, that next five mile stretch in either direction. So that’s probably the most disconcerting thing. Fortunately, it does not seem like that has come to pass yet. But obviously, you know, it’s looming and it’s frightening,” he said.

The fires have claimed at least five lives and forced over 100,000 people to evacuate. At least five fires, including the one in Los Angeles, have burned 45 square miles of the city — an area larger than the City of Rochester.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.