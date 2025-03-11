‘It’s going to be tough’: New Yorkers brace for potential electric bill hike as Ontario imposes 25% tariff on power exports to U.S.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ontario, Canada has imposed a 25% tariff on electricity exported to the U.S. in response to President Trump’s tariffs on Canadian products.

This move is expected to impact Americans, including Rochesterians, who partly rely on imported electricity.

According to the New York Independent System Operator, New York imported nearly 4 billion kilowatt hours of electricity from Ontario in 2023, enough to power approximately 370,000 average American homes.

Carolyn McMahon, a retiree, expressed her concerns about the potential increase in her electric bill.

“I live on a fixed income. For the last year, I have been borrowing to pay for basic expenses,” she said. McMahon currently pays about $150 monthly for electricity and worries about the impact of the price hike.

“It’s going to be tough, there’s no doubt about it,” McMahon added. “Especially for people on fixed incomes. When I was younger, I’d just go out and get a second job. [You] just can’t do that when you’re 80, disabled and need a heart valve replaced.”

David Culeton, owner of Laundry on Arnett, also shared his concerns. While he says his laundromat won’t be affected, the tenants who live above the business will.

“This is a lower to moderate income area. So typically tenants don’t have a bunch of extra money laying around just to absorb these additional costs,” he said. Culeton estimates the tariff could increase costs by $50 to $75 a month, depending on the time of year.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Chuck Schumer have urged President Trump to reverse the decision, citing the increased costs for New York consumers.

The governor is also requesting a review of how these tariffs will affect costs across the state, including the possibility of adding a “Trump tariff” cost indicator on utility bills.

She wants the review completed within the next seven days.

