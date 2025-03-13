‘It’s going to make us move’: Brighton residents face skyrocketing property assessments

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Some homeowners in Brighton are reeling after receiving their latest property reassessments, which have significantly increased the value of their homes and, consequently, their taxes.

Patrick Moughan, a Brighton homeowner, is concerned about what the increased costs could mean for his family’s future in the neighborhood.

“The last reassessment in Brighton was in 2018. Our house was assessed at $295,000 at that time. We just got our letter in the mail Saturday, and it’s coming in at $822,000. So it’s up over a half million dollars,” Moughan said.

This increase means an additional $600 a month in costs for Moughan’s family, which he says they cannot afford.

“That will basically put us out of this house,” he added.

Moughan’s next-door neighbor, Steve Miller is facing a similar situation.

“I took over the mortgage about six or seven years ago. We had an appraisal for about $184,000. We fought the last assessment increase, with this latest increase, they say my house is assessed at $444,000,” Miller said.

The financial strain is compounded by his fiancée’s medical expenses, as she is undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle attributes the reassessment to the rising real estate prices nationwide.

“This is a very attractive place to live. And property prices have gone up dramatically,” Moehle explained. “What that means is that it’s important for us to reassess all of our properties in town so that people are paying their fair share, but not more than their fair share of property taxes.”

Moehle encourages residents who have issues with their reassessed home value to reach out either online or in-person and take part in one of three appeals processes; The first of which, the informal review process, is taking place right now.

“We want to make sure everybody is assessed fairly. If you don’t think you are, please come in. Make an appointment for an informal review,” he urged.

Similar complaints have emerged from homeowners in Henrietta, Churchville, and Riga.

Notably, New York State does not mandate regular property reassessments. While Brighton was last reassessed in 2018, some towns, like Webster, haven’t done so since 2004.

