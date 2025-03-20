Mother: ‘It’s hard to believe,’ firefighter accused of setting fire and responding to put it out

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — A firefighter from the Clifton Springs Fire Department, Joshua Musgrove, has been arrested and charged with arson.

The Ontario County Sheriff says, the 19-year-old intentionally set a dumpster on fire yesterday in Clifton Springs and then responded to put it out.

He is accused of setting a fire to a dumpster at the Foster Block Apartments on Tuesday afternoon.

Musgrove’s mother, Jaime Musgrove, filled with emotions, expressed disbelief about the allegations against her son.

“Until there is a conviction, there is no way to prove either way,” she told News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin.

Jaime emphasized that her son is innocent until proven guilty.

Joshua Musgrove, a fourth-generation firefighter, was among the responders to the fire he is accused of starting.

His mother hopes this incident does not ruin his life.

“It’s hard to believe he would do something like this intentionally,” she said.

Jack Holland, a resident of the Foster Block Apartments, was surprised to hear about the involvement of a firefighter.

“I just thought he was crazy myself,” Holland said, noting that cameras captured the incident.

The fire caused significant damage to the dumpster, burning the inside and outside, including two plastic doors.

Fortunately, no one was injured, although residents were inconvenienced by the delay in trash disposal.

Musgrove acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, stating, “Not well, but one day at a time.”

She added, “Everybody makes mistakes… if it’s a mistake, it’s a mistake, and he is going to pay for it for the rest of life one way or the other.”

The Clifton Springs Fire Chief confirmed that Joshua Musgrove has been suspended. If convicted, he will be dismissed from the department.

