‘It’s hard to go on’; Family of murdered Pittsford woman opens up about how they’re coping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of Jasmine Adams, the Pittsford woman shot and killed by her partner last October, is speaking out for the first time.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin sat down with her sister Wednesday to learn more about who Jasmine was, and how the family is coping.

Her sister Shannon Adams tells Marsha they are living a nightmare.

Everyday is an emotional struggle. The family is now raising Jasmine’s children —he youngest of whom was in the house during his mother’s murder.

Jasmine was 33 years old, a CNA, and a proud mom of two boys —a four year old and a fourteen year old.

Her family said she was always thinking of others and loved to have fun.

On October 24, when Jasmine’s family couldn’t get a hold of her, two of her sisters went to her Tobey Road home to check on her.

There, Shannon says, they walked into a crime scene. They say they found Jasmine in a hallway.

She was dead, and had been shot eight times.

Her boyfriend, 47-year-old Andrew Pellam was in the bedroom, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. They say Jasmine’s youngest was found in the house downstairs, alone, and with the gas on.

He was not physically harmed.

“Her son was in there, and he was like, ‘My mommy upstairs and her dead and Dre dead too.’ So he was in there with them while they were dead for two days. It’s so unreal, like, every day we wake up, like, it’s hard to go on,” says Shannon.

Prayer, faith, and support of loved ones is how they are trying to stay strong. They have set up a GoFundMe to help support her kids.