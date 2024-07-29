‘It’s idiotic. People don’t shoot each other’: Resident stunned by Maplewood Park mass shooting

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The investigation into the mass shooting at Maplewood Park in Rochester continued throughout the night and into Monday.

There were 14 evidence markers among the trees, lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers left behind from the gathering that turned violent.

The crime tape is still up. The park is effectively closed. The city brought in large light stands in case the police came back after sunset. There is still garbage left over from the party there and earlier Monday the whole area was full of investigators combing through the grass looking for evidence.

Video recorded by a neighbor after the shooting shows people huddled around the victims, police running to the area, a stretcher arriving, and the constant sound of sirens.

“It’s crazy. No one can support that kind of behavior. It’s idiotic. People don’t shoot each other,” said neighbor Peter Neddermeyer, who returned home to see the chaos after the gunfire.

The shooting prompted Julio Negron and two other men from Wakem Up Ministries on Lake Avenue to go door-to-door in the neighborhood, praying with residents.

“There’s been a few people who’ve come out. They look a little afraid, a little hesitant and that is to be expected. But they seem to be grateful,” Negron said.

Rev. Abi John, pastor at the nearby Episcopal Church of the Ascension, came to pray over the park.

“We are a free nation. And we believe freedom is offered to everyone to live and to express and to gather and celebrate life. But when such instances happen the very fundamental right of living is questioned,” Rev. John said.

He said that what this neighborhood experienced Sunday would be part of his sermon next Sunday.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.