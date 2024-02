ALBANY, N.Y. – A resolution introduced by State Senator George Borello was adopted last month. It recognizes February 12 through 18 as Jello Week in the Empire State.

Jello was invented in the Town of LeRoy in Genesee County. Pearle Wait was experimenting with gelatin in 1897 when he came up with the fruit-flavored dessert.

LeRoy is also home to the Jello Gallery Museum.