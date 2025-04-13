‘It’s ok not to be ok’: Participants at youth mental health forum say it’s important to raise awareness

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A forum on teen mental health and substance abuse took place at the School of the Arts on Saturday. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was open to people aged 12 to 21.

The forum focused on mental health and substance abuse among young people, the impact of social media, and the connection between mental and physical health. Participants emphasized the importance of raising awareness about mental health struggles.

“Things shouldn’t have to happen for people to notice that mental health and stuff like that is real,” Styhles McKenzie-Baker said. “We should be able to talk about mental health and substance abuse, just in general. It should just be a main topic.”

“It’s ok not to be ok,” Dajuan Jackson said. “It’s ok to speak when you need help and, you know, to reach out when you need help.”

Several students at the event were part of the youth leadership program, My Brother’s Keeper. The forum followed a recent tragedy where a student died at the School of the Arts.

