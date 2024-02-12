‘It’s the biggest day of the year’: It’s game time for local pizza place

GATES, N.Y. – The players on the 49ers and the Chiefs are facing a lot of pressure on Super Bowl Sunday but they’re not the only ones. Pizzerias are feeling the pressure of the big game as well.

News10NBC stopped by Caraglio’s Pizza on Lyell Road in Gates on Sunday morning to see how they’re getting ready for the big day. They’ve been prepping all week and started making dough three days ago. The owner says it gets most intense around 4 o’ clock for them.

“It’s the biggest day of the year. Until the Bills are back in the Super Bowl, then it’s just going to be complete chaos. Busiest day of the year, everyone works today, no one gets the day off, and we just try to manage chaos today.”

Caraglio’s will be closed on Monday for a well-deserved company party.