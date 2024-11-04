‘It’s what stories are made of’; Bills players react to Tyler Bass’ game winning kick

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It wasn’t that long ago that the Buffalo Bills (7-2) signed a kicker to the practice squad to serve as competition for starting kicker Tyler Bass. After Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins (2-6), nobody is thinking about letting the fifth-year man go.

“Means everything. Very emotional. I haven’t really processed it yet,” Bass said. “But just putting a lot of work, man, and was just focused on right here, right now. The present. Being patient with everything, man. You’re going to go through ups and downs, but just continue to put your best foot forward.”

Bass started the game with a pair of makes, the first from 40 yards and another from 47 right before halftime. That success quickly went downhill, however. Bass missed an extra point after a Mack Hollins touchdown, turning what would have been a three-point lead into a two-point advantage. The Dolphins promptly took a one-point lead later in the quarter.

But as the two teams traded blows, it seemed certain the game was going to come down to the final minutes — where kickers feel the most pressure.

Fast forward to the final minute of the game, the Bills’ drive stalls at the Dolphins’ 43-yard-line and are faced with a 4th & 10 with 10 seconds to go. Bills head coach Sean McDermott opted to kick the 61-yard field goal. Bass lined up, kicked the ball and went it right down the middle, giving the Bills a 30-27 lead and subsequently a win.

“It’s what stories are made of,” Josh Allen said.

“There was like no doubt in my mind I was like, this is, going in,” said tight end Quintin Morris. “So I love that.”

The locker room was rallying around Tyler Bass after his less-than-ideal start to the season — 12/15 field goals and 26/28 from extra points.

“That’s what that’s what it’s about, man,” McDermott said. ” I’m driving in this morning and you’re seeing, cars full of families, people, friends coming to come to a game, and they get to experience that moment. That’s why we all love sports, right?”

“Huge kick to win the game,” said running back Ray Davis. “We have all the confidence in T-Bass and he has all the confidence in himself. So you know to go out there and hit a 61-yarder I think it was it just shows that he’s prepared for this moment. He believes in himself. The whole city of Buffalo believes in him. And we believe in him, too, as an organization.”