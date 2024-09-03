‘I’ve lost sleep over this’; Neighbors speak after family of four killed in Irondequoit

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Neighbors are reacting after someone killed a family of four in their home in Irondequoit, then set their home on fire.

The bodies of the two adults and two children were found in the basement of a Knapp Avenue home on Saturday morning. No arrests have been made.

The family didn’t want to speak on camera as they are heartbroken and emotional over the horrific death of their loved ones. Many neighbors who have lived in the neighborhood say they are devastated and scared.

“It’s a little bit scary. Police say its an isolated incident which it kind of seems like it probably was. But ‘don’t worry’ is kind of a not a lot of comfort for us,” David Marianetta said. “…To tell you the truth, I’ve lost sleep over this. It’s been on my mind heavily because it breaks my heart.”

Marianetta has lived in the Knapp Avenue neighborhood all his life. He has never seen this type of police response or heard of anything this horrific. His heart breaks for the family who lost their loved ones in this quadruple killing.

The family gathered on Tuesday and placed stuffed animals and balloons at the doorsteps of the home where the bodies of Fraime Ubaldo and Marangely Moreno-Santiago were found early Saturday morning along with their children four-year-old Evangeline and two-year-old Sebastian.

“It could be anybody. Nobody is caught so whatever monster did this or monsters did this, they’re still here. Maybe they took off. Maybe they are our next door neighbor. Maybe they are still in the neighborhood,” Marianetta said.

Samuel Rivera has lived in the neighborhood for 26 years. He lives steps away from where the family was killed but didn’t hear anything.

“It’s two little children. They don’t know nothing. All they know what to do is play,” Rivera said. “To me, they look like a good family. They come out to the porch and do their little get together they talk to me all the time. One day they invited my granddaughter for a birthday party.”

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified on camera says she is still in shock and says she prays for justice for the family.

“Just hope that the person that did it pays for it,” she said.

The Irondequoit police chief said the crime scene was the worst thing he’s ever seen in his more than 30 years in law enforcement. He said they’re working on a lot of leads but no arrests have been made yet.

The family hasn’t made funeral arrangements yet. They set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.