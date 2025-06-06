Jack’s Kitchen to relocate after car crashed into building in April

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MANCHESTER, N.Y. – A restaurant in Ontario County that was seriously damaged after a car crashed into it back in April is relocating into a new building.

Jack’s Kitchen posted on their Facebook page that they will be moving into the old “Molly Moochers,” on West Main Street in Shortsville.

On April 14, state police say a woman crashed her car into Jack’s, which left a huge hole in the building.

The restaurant says they hope to get up and running at their new location by July 1.

Visit their Facebook page for more updates.