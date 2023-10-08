Jacksonville Jaguars – 11, Buffalo Bills – 0: End of 1st quarter

LONDON, ENGLAND (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills have started out slow in their international game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo Bills 1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Loss of Matt Milano a big issue

The loss of Matt Milano is probably the scariest thing to me. I’ve said before that I think he is the best player on this defense. Credit to Buffalo’s defense for stopping Jacksonville and holding them to a field goal once. But with other injuries that have piled up and Jacksonville’s offensive prowess, it’s not surprising they found the endzone at least once.

Mat Mlodzinski: Defensive injuries becoming a problem

The Jaguars lead after the first quarter, and one of the reasons is a thin Bills defense. Buffalo entered the game without Tre White (out for season), and without usual starters and key players Christian Benford, Greg Rousseau, and Shaq Lawson. Since the game started, Matt Milano (knee) and DaQuan Jones (pec) have also been sidelined.