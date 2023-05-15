Jail cook charged with felony after alleged romantic relationship with inmate

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – A part time jail cook was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges after it was alleged that when she was working as a civilian staff member in the Livingston County Jail, she had inappropriate communications with a male inmate.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office alleges that 56-year-old, Lisa M. Falkner, was having a romantic relationship with the inmate, which included inappropriately touching the inmate. It is also alleged that Falkner brought an item into the jail which she gave to the inmate. It’s also alleged that she purposely altered evidence when she was found out that she was being investigated.

On May 11th, LCSO arrested and charged Falkner with tampering with physical evidence, promoting prison contraband, and forcible touching.

Falkner was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Geneseo Village Court and York Town Court and was released from custody.

