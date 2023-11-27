Jalen Hurts runs for OT winner among 5 total TDs as Eagles beat Bills 37-34

1 of 2 |

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during overtime in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates as he jogs off the field after the teams NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESSUpdated 9:16 PM EST, November 26, 2023Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34 on a cold, rainy Sunday.

Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, and he outdueled Buffalo’s Josh Allen while rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott tied the game with a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining. After the Bills went ahead with a field goal on the first possession of OT, Hurts ran virtually untouched for the 12-yard score that made the Eagles the only 10-1 team in the NFL.

Allen threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores for the Bills (6-6), who are in danger of missing the playoffs after winning the AFC East the past three years. But he was intercepted in the fourth quarter by James Bradbury, setting up Hurts’ 29-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus for a 28-24 Philly lead.

Hurts finished 18 of 31 for 200 yards with an interception in a matchup of two of the NFL’s most dynamic QBs. He had 14 carries for 65 yards.

JAGUARS 24, TEXANS 21

HOUSTON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and AFC South-leading Jacksonville beat division rival Houston when Matt Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar with 34 seconds left.

The Jaguars (8-3) avenged their 37-17 home loss to Houston (6-5) in Week 3 and created some separation at the top of the division.

C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft, thew for 304 yards and two touchdowns as Houston’s three-game winning streak was snapped. He has 3,268 yards passing this season to move past Justin Herbert (3,224) for most in NFL history by a rookie in his first 11 games.

With Jacksonville clinging to a 24-21 lead, the Texans got a stop but couldn’t move the ball. They settled for the long field goal attempt on fourth-and-12 instead of giving Stroud and their offense one more shot.

Lawrence threw a 1-yard TD pass to Calvin Ridley and connected with Ridley for the 2-point conversion to put the Texans ahead 21-14 midway through the third quarter.

STEELERS 16, BENGALS 10

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and Pittsburgh found new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati.

The Steelers (7-4) totaled 421 yards, snapping a streak of 58 games without gaining 400 yards. Pat Freiermuth had a career-high 120 yards receiving as the Steelers, led by interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, outgained their opponent for the first time this season.

Chris Boswell kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to keep the Bengals at bay. Cincinnati (5-6) got a field goal from Evan McPherson just before the two-minute warning, but the Steelers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Bengals backup Jake Browning threw a touchdown pass in his first start but had trouble keeping the chains moving. He finished 19 for 26 for 227 yards and threw an interception in the red zone.

BRONCOS 29, BROWNS 12

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson accounted for two touchdowns and Denver’s defense produced three more takeaways and a safety to beat injury-riddled Cleveland.

With their fifth consecutive victory, the Broncos (6-5) moved above .500 for the first time under coach Sean Payton.

The Browns (7-4) missed out on a chance to match their best start since 1999 and they lost several starters to injury, including rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (head) in his first road start. Also hurt were Myles Garrett (hand/wrist), Amari Cooper (rib) and Jordan Elliott (ankle).

Denver’s defense has now collected a whopping 15 takeaways in the Broncos’ last four games — their best four-game stretch since 1989.

Wilson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman after defensive tackle D.J. Jones recovered a fumbled reverse at the Cleveland 20-yard line early in the fourth quarter, pushing the Broncos’ lead to 24-12.

FALCONS 24, SAINTS 15

ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions by throwing a touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta beat New Orleans to move into a tie for first place in the woeful NFC South.

The Saints (5-6) were limited by injury problems at wide receiver after losing Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (thigh). New Orleans still outgained the Falcons 444-397 as Derek Carr passed for 304 yards but had to settle for five field goals by Blake Grupe.

The Falcons (5-6) snapped a three-game skid as Robinson ran for 91 yards with a touchdown.

Jessie Bates had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, and he forced a fumble in the third quarter with a hit on Taysom Hill. Albert Higgins recovered the ball at the Atlanta 5.

Ridder completed 13 of 21 passes for 168 yards with one touchdown and the two picks.

CHIEFS 31, RAIDERS 17

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns, and Kansas City ended its three-game second-half scoring drought to rally past Las Vegas.

The Chiefs (8-3) fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter but tied it by halftime and pulled away after the break. Isiah Pacheco rushed for two touchdowns, and Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 107 yards and a TD.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (5-7), ending a 12-game streak in which the Chiefs did not allow a 100-yard rusher. The NFL’s reigning rushing champion also broke 1,000 yards from scrimmage to become the only player to reach that mark each year since 2019.

Las Vegas rookie Aidan O’Connell passed for 248 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs have held 11 consecutive opponents to 24 or fewer points, three off the team record. Kansas City extended its winning streak to six games over the Raiders, and the Chiefs have beaten their AFC West rival in 16 of the past 18 meetings.

COLTS 27, BUCCANEERS 20

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for two scores, quarterback Gardner Minshew also had a rushing TD and Indianapolis beat Tampa Bay.

The Colts (6-5) won their third straight and climbed above .500 for the first time since the end of September with their second home victory of the season.

The two-time defending NFC South champion Bucs (4-7) have lost four straight road games and six of seven overall.

Indy gashed the Tampa Bay run defense for 155 yards and 5.7 yards per carry. Taylor had 15 carries for 91 yards and his first multiple-score game of the season. Zack Moss ran eight times for 55 yards.

The Colts took control early and never allowed the Bucs to completely recover after Baker Mayfield injured his right ankle on the game’s opening series. Mayfield was intercepted by Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the Bucs’ next possession, setting up Taylor’s first TD run.

Mayfield was 20 of 30 for 199 yards with two TDs, one pick and a game-sealing lost fumble.

GIANTS 10, PATRIOTS 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Xavier McKinney’s interception set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, and New York beat New England to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Giants (4-8) had three interceptions of New England’s woeful pair of quarterbacks. The Patriots (2-9) still had a chance to win in the final minute, but coach Bill Belichick played for a tie and Chad Ryland was wide left on a 35-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left.

Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass and didn’t have a turnover for New York (4-8).

Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 7-yard run for New England at the start of the second half after Bailey Zappe took over at QB for Mac Jones, as he has several times this season.

Zappe finished 9 of 14 for 54 yards and an interception. Jones was 12 of 21 for 89 yards and two picks.

RAMS 37, CARDINALS 14

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw a season-high four touchdown passes, two each to Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams, Los Angeles rolled past Arizona.

Williams had a huge game in his return from an ankle injury, running for 143 yards and catching six passes for 61 yards, including touchdowns of 15 and 3 yards. Los Angeles scored 30 unanswered points after falling behind 8-7 in the first quarter.

The Rams (5-6) won their second straight game overall and their ninth straight against NFC West rival Arizona.

Kyler Murray completed 27 of 45 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown for Arizona (2-9) in his third game since returning from an ACL tear in his right knee. He also ran for a score.

The Cardinals have lost eight of nine.

TITANS 17, PANTHERS 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns and 76 yards as Tennessee beat Carolina to snap a three-game skid.

The Titans (4-7) improved to 4-0 at home this season after playing at Nissan Stadium just once over the past seven weeks.

Arden Key had a sack and forced fumble recovered by two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who also had one of four sacks by Tennessee. Denico Autry had two, the second of which came two plays before the Titans forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs with 1:55 left.

Tennessee never trailed. Rookie quarterback Will Levis threw for 185 yards and was sacked only once.

Carolina (1-10) started a three-game road swing by losing its fourth straight. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young threw for 194 yards as the Panthers controlled the ball for much of the second half, but only came away with one touchdown.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl