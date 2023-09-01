Jalen Pickett, Aquinas basketball alumni and NBA player, will be in Rochester Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big name in the NBA will be back in his hometown. Aquinas basketball alumni Jalen Pickett, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, will visit Rochester on Friday afternoon.

Before he begins his first season in the NBA with the Nuggets this fall, Pickett is giving back to the community where he grew up. He’ll be at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Genesee Street to meet with fans starting at 4 p.m.