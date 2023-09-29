James Blount, publisher of About…Time magazine, has died at 80

James M. Blount, who with his wife Carolyne ran one of the oldest African-American publications in the country, About…Time magazine, has died. He was 80 years old.

Blount moved to Rochester with his wife Carolyne in 1970 to work for IBM. In 972, they book took charge of About … Time.

The magazine under their leadership published articles on issues — ranging from local to international, political to cultural — important to African-Americans. Cover features have included: the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth; Black women in historic sports positions; and then National Security advisor Colin Powell.

According to The History Makers, an online educational resource focusing on African Americans, Mr. Blount, a Virginia native, also was a former member of the Rush-Henrietta school board and served on boards for multiple area organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Arts Council of Rochester, and Rochester Business Opportunities Corporation.