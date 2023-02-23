James Brown’s Place diner is up for sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — James Brown’s Place diner at 1356 Culver Road is going up for sale. The owner of the diner, Amanda Joyce, announced on Wednesday that she is looking to sell it.

The diner was opened in 1998. Joyce is asking anyone interested in buying it to message her. On Facebook, Joyce wrote:

“I bought it for my daughter who has since decided that she doesn’t want it. It’s such an awesome place and my family and I have had an amazing experience owning, running, and expanding it.”