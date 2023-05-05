James Krauseneck, convicted of killing his wife with an ax, dies after illness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man convicted of bludgeoning his wife to death with an ax 40 years ago has died.

James Krauseneck has been suffering from an illness, News10NBC reported in March. He died Friday afternoon, according to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

In March, News10NBC reported he was in the infirmary at Mohawk Correctional Facility. He was moved there from Clinton Correctional on March 6th.

He was convicted in September 2022 of killing his wife, Cathleen Krauseneck, in 1982.

He long claimed his wife was alive when he left for his job at Eastman Kodak Co. and that she was killed by an intruder. Their daughter, Sara, just 3, was home alone with her mother’s corpse until it was discovered.

James Krauseneck was arrested in November 2019.