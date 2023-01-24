Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail.

After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.