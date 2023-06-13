Jamila Evans found guilty of manslaughter, DWI in fatal crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 21-year-old woman was convicted Tuesday by a Monroe County jury of second-degree manslaughter and other charges stemming from a June 17, 2021 drunk-driving crash in Rochester that claimed the life of a passenger in her vehicle.

Jamila Evans was found guilty June 13, 2023 of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts of driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired in connection with the fatal crash at Central Park and North Goodman Street, when Evans struck an ambulance that was on its way to an emergency. Investigators determined that Evans was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis when she drove through flashing red traffic lights, failed to yield to the ambulance with its emergency lights and sirens on, and crashed into the ambulance, killing her passenger Autumn Johnson.

“Jamila Evans acted in a destructive, reckless manner when she made the choice to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Kelly Pettrone, who prosecuted the case. “Jamila Evans made terrible decisions before getting behind the wheel of her vehicle, taking the life of her passenger and risking the lives of others on the road. It is our hope that the family of Autumn Johnson can find solace in today’s verdict.”

Evans will b sentenced July 26, 2023 in front of state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi.