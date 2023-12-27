Japan Osprey wreckage recovered

JAPAN – A U.S. military ship recovered on Wednesday what is believed to be the wreckage from an Osprey aircraft that crashed in waters off southwestern Japan last month.

A CV-22 Osprey, which belonged to Yokota Air Base and was carrying eight passengers, crashed in the waters off Kagoshima Prefecture on November 29.

Seven were found dead and the search for the remaining one is ongoing.

The cause of the accident, which happened during a routine training, is currently under investigation.