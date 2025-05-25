Jared Oswald’s Disappearance in Rochester Sparks Community Search

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search continued Saturday for Jared Oswald, known to friends and family as “Bear,” who has been missing for six days. Police said Oswald may be in danger.

Oswald was last seen entering Turning Point Park along the Genesee River in Rochester on Monday morning.

The command center for the search was set up at Abelard Reynolds School No. 42 on Lake Avenue.

“He’s a family man. He’s a spiritual faithful man and he’s a strong man. But it’s out of character for him to just not show up to work or answer any of us,” Oswald’s sister, Esther Kwong said.

Police said there are circumstances surrounding Oswald’s disappearance that are far outside his normal behavior, leading them to question his well-being. They have video of Oswald entering the park, but it cannot be shared due to the ongoing investigation.

Volunteers used various methods to search the park, hoping to find a sign of Oswald.

“They’re driving, they’re walking, there’s kayaking. So it’s very organized. And people are lining up to receive their sign as to which assignment they want to go into the field and look for our brother Bear,” Oswald’s brother-in-law, Willis Kwong said.

Volunteers included Oswald’s friends and family, as well as community members who wanted to help.

“Come home, that we love you. We love you so much. You’re safe with us. You’re loved with us. We’re not going to be upset. We just want you to come home. We just need you home,” Esther Kwong said.

Organizers said there are no updates in the search they can share at this time.

Oswald was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, green T-shirt, and blue jeans. He is about 5 foot 11. Anyone with information that can help find him is asked to call 911.

