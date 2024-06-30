Jazz fest wraps up: Festival drew 200K+ people over 9 days, say producers

Jazz Festival wraps up after 9 days, 1,700 acts, 200K in attendance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival drew to a close Saturday night, after nine days featuring more than 1,700 acts. More than 200,000 people came out for the jazz fest this year, organizers said.

The co-producers said this year was a success, as blues-rocker Eric Johanson played nearby on Gibbs Street.

“I think the vibrancy, the energy of the community — people coming from outside out community found out what Rochester is really like,” said Marc Iacona, co-producer and executive director,. “But the music during these nine days is what really brings people together.”

They said the rain didn’t have much on an impact — the Club Pass shows are all indoors, and the free shows are under pavilions.

There were a few wrinkles this year, but the fest still ran smoothly, co-producer John Nugent noted.

“Obviously we had a sad incident with the Los Lonely Boys, their dad had a heart attack and a stroke and they had to stay in Houston; they cancelled a few shows, but we were fortunate Miller and the Other Sinners from Buffalo stepped up and had a great rock show for us, great crowd,” Nugent said. “Tonight we had a little leak in the Kilbourn; we moved everybody into the Eastman Theatre; everybody was hands on deck. We did it, we had a great show, what a great run of concerts over nine days. We’re going to get right back in the saddle and get ready for next year.”

One surprise this year for the producers?

“Laufey on Wednesday night, the TikTok star, was completely sold out in 15 minutes in December, with 5,000 on the wait list,” Nugent said. “She’s a young superstar, we didn’t know when we booked her, and there you go: Rochester came out, man. It’s great.”