Jazz Festival draws a number of unaffiliated musicians to play downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The sound of music is filling the streets FOR the second day of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival. Just under 2,000 musicians are playing at the Jazz Fest — in the official shows. Unaffiliated musicians also are taking this opportunity to perform on the streets and in restaurants.



Unlike the scheduled shows on official festival stages, you never know who will step up to the mic here at Stromboli’s’s on East Avenue –from aspiring musicians who are performing for the first time to seasoned jazz musicians, you’ll never know what you may end up hearing.



The spontaneous performances add an extra layer of excitement to the already vibrant atmosphere of the festival. Music lovers can explore the streets and venues, discovering new talents and enjoying unexpected musical delights. As the festival continues, more and more musicians are expected to join in, creating an unforgettable experience for both performers and audience members alike.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter talked with guitarist Benny Juice at 6 p.m. outside Stromboli’s. See their conversation below:

