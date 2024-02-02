Jefferson Award nominations close Sunday; CEO of ESL speaks about their impact

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nominations for the ESL Jefferson Awards, which recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Rochester community, close on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Last year’s winners included an advocate for refugees with hearing loss and an educator who connects budding readers with books. Faheem Masood, the CEO of ESL Federal Credit Union, spoke live on News10NBC TODAY about the impact of the awards, which have recognized volunteers for more than 20 years.

You can nominate a volunteer here and see our past winners here.