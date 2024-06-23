Jet Ski operator pronounced dead after craft capsizes in Lake Ontario

A Jet Ski operator was pronounced dead Saturday night after the craft capsized in Lake Ontario, about three quarters of a mile west of the Irondequoit Bay inlet.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, two people were on the watercraft when it capsized shortly before 7:18 p.m. Firefighters, police and the Coast Guard, responding to the report of a capsized boat, found the Jet Ski along with one male skier. He was removed from the water by a West Webster Fire Department boat and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital; his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

It was reported that there were two people on the Jet Ski, so the Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, West Webster Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Rochester Fire Department Marine Unit, and NYSP Aviation Unit continued searching. The Coast Guard found the female Jet Skier at about 8:10 p.m. in the lake and took her to shore. Irondequoit Ambulance took her to Strong Memorial Hospital, in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and asks anyone with information to call 911. Theu will not be releasing the name of the Jet Skier until her family is notified.