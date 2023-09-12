Jets best Bills, 22-16, in overtime win; Rodgers leaves game injured

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – If you are a Buffalo Bills fan, your team did, in fact, make you shout Monday night.

But it was at the TV, rather than along with the Isley Brothers.

Some sloppy play by Buffalo and a punt return in overtime handed the Bills a loss in Week 1.

It stung a little more because it happened on the national stage on ‘Monday Night Football.’

The lead-up to the game carried emotion. Monday was September 11th, 2001. The game was played at the Meadowlands outside of New York City. And it was during ‘Monday Night Football” months ago when safety Damar Hamlin had cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made an astonishing recovery and has been cleared to play football, but was ruled inactive Monday. The team didn’t say why.

While Hamlin was certainly was a storyline of the night, another injury is dominating the headlines. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in his debut appearance with the New York Jets, went down in the first quarter, appearing to injure his left ankle. Rodgers didn’t return to the game and there’s no word yet on the extent of the injury.

Despite losing Rodgers, the Jets rallied. Buffalo, meanwhile, played in fits and starts. Quarterback Josh Allen made some costly mistakes, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice.

At the end of the fourth quarter, they started coming together, and Tyler Bass’ 50-yard field goal – bouncing off the left goal post in the right direction – tied the game with two seconds left.

The Bills won the coin toss – and nothing after that. They went three and out in overtime. It was time to punt, and the Jets’ Xavier Gipson’s time to shine. He caught the punt and didn’t stop until he hit the end zone.

Final score: Jets 22, Bills 16

The bills host the Raiders Sunday in Orchard Park.