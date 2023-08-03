Jets, Browns square off in NFL Hall of Fame Game Thursday

By News10NBC
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in a drill at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CANTON, O.H. – Football returns Thursday night.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off with the New York Jets at the Cleveland Browns in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. from Canton on NBC and Peacock. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes cornerback Ronde Barber, cornerback Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, and cornerback Ken Riley.

The NFL Kickoff game on Sept. 7 will feature the Detroit Lions at the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

2023 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs. Sept. 7NFL Kickoff Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Sept. 10Week 1  Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sun. Sept. 17Week 2  Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Sun. Sept. 24Week 3  Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sun. Oct. 1Week 4Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
*Sun. Oct. 8Week 5  Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
*Sun. Oct. 15Week 6New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
*Sun. Oct. 22Week 7Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Oct. 29Week 8Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Nov. 5Week 9Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
*Sun. Nov. 12Week 10New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
*Sun. Nov. 19Week 11 Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
**Thurs. Nov. 23Week 12San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
*Sun. Nov. 26Week 12Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Dec. 3Week 13Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
*Sun. Dec. 10Week 14Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Dec. 17Week 15Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat. Dec. 23 (4:30 p.m. ET)Week 16Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
***Sat. Dec. 23 (8 p.m. ET)Week 16Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Dec. 31Week 17Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
*Sun. Jan. 8Week 18TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

*** Exclusively on Peacock