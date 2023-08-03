Jets, Browns square off in NFL Hall of Fame Game Thursday

CANTON, O.H. – Football returns Thursday night.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off with the New York Jets at the Cleveland Browns in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. from Canton on NBC and Peacock. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes cornerback Ronde Barber, cornerback Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, and cornerback Ken Riley.

The NFL Kickoff game on Sept. 7 will feature the Detroit Lions at the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

2023 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 7 NFL Kickoff Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Sun. Sept. 10 Week 1 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Sun. Sept. 17 Week 2 Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Sun. Sept. 24 Week 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders Sun. Oct. 1 Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets *Sun. Oct. 8 Week 5 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Oct. 15 Week 6 New York Giants at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Oct. 22 Week 7 Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Oct. 29 Week 8 Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers *Sun. Nov. 5 Week 9 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals *Sun. Nov. 12 Week 10 New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders *Sun. Nov. 19 Week 11 Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos **Thurs. Nov. 23 Week 12 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks *Sun. Nov. 26 Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers *Sun. Dec. 3 Week 13 Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers *Sun. Dec. 10 Week 14 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 17 Week 15 Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars Sat. Dec. 23 (4:30 p.m. ET) Week 16 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers ***Sat. Dec. 23 (8 p.m. ET) Week 16 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers *Sun. Dec. 31 Week 17 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings *Sun. Jan. 8 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

*** Exclusively on Peacock