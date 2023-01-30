Jewish community advocate speaks out after anti-Semitic flyers found in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. An Irondequoit neighborhood is riled after people woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic flyers left at their homes.

They were dropped off at several homes in the Laurelton neighborhood. Police are now looking for those responsible. These disturbing flyers attack several prominent Jewish people and blame them for perceived social problems.

These are photos of the flyers several homeowners found on their property Sunday morning. For years now Jewish communities all across the country have been targeted. Though shocking, Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, says the flyers are not surprising. Dragon says this is just another instance of hatred against Jews.

“I think it makes everyone feel unnerved and feel like we aren’t as welcomed as we always thought that we were in this country, which is founded on the principles of welcoming refugees and strangers,” Dragon said. “We will continue to persevere. This is how anti-Semitism presents itself whether you’re talking about during the time of the Crusades or the Inquisition or Europe in the 1920s and 30s. The history of anti-Semitism is that we’re blamed for whatever is wrong. Whatever that may be.”

Dragon urges anyone who received one of these flyers to contact Irondequoit Police. Police are also looking for anyone who may have surveillance video showing these flyers being dropped off.