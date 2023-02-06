Jewish Community Center hosted the Artist Open Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester hosted the Artists Open Market.

Shoppers browsed the market-themed “the art of love” for pieces for themselves or for their special someone. Organizers explained what makes the Artists Open Markets so unique.

“100% handmade things. We’re not just having people sell everyday products here. These are all individual awesome things,” said Todd Fleming, the founder of Artists Open Market.

Items for sale included prints, handmade jewelry, handbags, pottery, and home decor. Attendees could also get free caricatures.