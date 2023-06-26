Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester denounces Goyim Defense League

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester says it’s being extra vigilant after several neo-Nazis openly demonstrated outside of a synagogue in Cobb County Georgia over the weekend.

The group that demonstrated over the weekend calls itself the Goyim Defense League, and according to the Jewish Federation, the GDL has been known to target Jews right here in the Rochester area.

“To see this ever-increasing demonstration of anti-semitism across the country is truly hurtful and disgusting,” said Stephen Dvorin of Brighton.

Members of the GDL stood in front of the Georgia synagogue to spread their message of hate. Although hundreds of miles from Rochester the images still hit home.

“We do have fair number of Jewish people in our community, perhaps a bit more so in Brighton than some of the other areas nearby, and yeah it’s unpleasant to see it on your doorstep,” said Dvorin.

There are lots of security measures at places like Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton.

“We’ve had things and measures put in place quite some time now to make sure that we can live and worship securely. We are more increasingly becoming vigilant around these singular instances of hate, and where they pop up, and from whom,” said Monica Gebell, Director of Community Relations for the Jewish Federation.

She says the GDL has been known to pass out fliers in our area. Earlier this year in Irondequoit fliers were left at several homes. Gebell says teaching adults about hate, especially when its not overt, and how to recognize it is key.

“We’re also going to be empowering teens around what language to listen for, and how to react or respond to hate when they see it, or hear it,” said Gebell.

