Jewish Federation releases statement about deal for ceasfire in Gaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester has released a statement thanking President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump for their work in negotiating a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The deal aims to end the 15-month war between Israel and Hamas. The three-phase deal includes the release of dozens of Israeli hostages that Hamas militants are holding and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

However, the deal isn’t finalized. On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a “last minute crisis” with Hamas was holding up Israel’s approval.

The Jewish Federation said on Wednesday that it welcomes the news of a deal to release hostages and to give Israel a path to protect its citizens. Here is the statement:

“We hope that this agreement will help achieve peace in the region for all people. Every day for over the last 15 months, our community has held the hostages in our hearts, wept for their plight, prayed for their safe return, and mourned for those we have lost.”

“There is much work to be done and significant uncertainty ahead, but we are hopeful that the first phase of this agreement will pave the way for the remaining hostages to be reunited with their families, for hostilities to end, and for an era of security, rebuilding, and lasting peace for both Israel and her neighbors. We must also thank President Biden and President-elect Trump, for their unprecedented coordination to bring both sides together for this important agreement.”

We’ve also reached out to local Palestinian organizations for a comment on the deal and are waiting to hear back.