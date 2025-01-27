Jewish Federation will mark 80 years since liberation of Auschwitz on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester is hosting an event on Monday evening to mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

The free event is taking place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Center for Holocaust Awareness and Information and the theme is “courage in the face of evil.” You can register for the event here.

The United Nations designated Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On that day in 1945, Soviet troops liberated 7,000 people from the death camp.

Nazi forces murdered around 1.1 million people, mostly Jewish, at the Auschwitz camp in southern Poland during World War II, as part of Adolf Hilter’s hateful ideology. In all, the Nazis murdered 6 million Jews from all over Europe. A remembrance ceremony will take place at the site of Auschwitz on Monday which will feature Holocaust survivors.