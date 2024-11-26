Jewish Voices for Peace: Posters at UR called out faculty, weren’t antisemitic

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two weeks have passed since posters deemed “antisemitic” by University of Rochester officials were discovered on campus. The university’s student-run chapter, Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP), is now speaking out against the school’s response, claiming a lack of transparency.

The students argue that the posters were not antisemitic. Instead, they say the posters criticized faculty members, both Jewish and non-Jewish, for allegedly supporting Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Nora Goodman from JVP said, “The posters were calling out both Jewish and non-Jewish members of the UR administration and faculty. And so it’s been incredibly dishonest to see this being framed as antisemitic.”

JVP members also criticized the university’s investigation process. Miller Gentry-Sharp mentioned that the student body president questioned how the posters were labeled antisemitic, but received no response.

“We would absolutely ask the dean of students to meet with us and help clarify how the university is conducting this investigation,” Gentry-Sharp said.

The group expressed concern over the involvement of the FBI and local police, which led to arrests.

Faye Stephenson from JVP noted, “They have continuously levied and stated that it was antisemitic despite it not meeting the threshold for being charged as an antisemitic hate crime.”

JVP is calling for the university to clarify its definition of antisemitism.

“If you are not able to clarify to Jewish students what you define as antisemitism, I would ask that the university please, publicly clarify that they were hasty in labeling them as such,” Gentry-Sharp added.

The University of Rochester declined to comment on the situation. However, last week, Jewish Federation CEO Meredith Dragon praised the university’s swift action, stating that such activities will not be tolerated in the community.

