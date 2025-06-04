Jim Boeheim set to speak with RRH employees who treat heart failure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jim Boeheim, the legendary Syracuse University men’s basketball coach who led the team to over 1,100 wins, will be in Rochester on Wednesday. He will speak to Rochester Regional Health employees who treat failure, along with patients.

Boeheim, 80, has become a motivational speaker in his retirement. He will speak with members of the Rochester Regional Health Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction Center. HFpEF is a kind of heart failure that accounts for about half of all cases in the U.S.

The center is one of the few of its kind in the country, aiming to provide patients with a multidisciplinary team of specialists, and regularly hosts speakers.