Jim Kelly tells Rochester growing old doesn’t have to be a bad thing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills legend and former quarterback Jim Kelly was the guest speaker at the 26th celebration of aging put on by Lifespan.

“Make a difference today for someone fighting for their tomorrow,” that’s what Jim Kelly lives by- and what he spoke about at the luncheon.

Lifespan is dedicated to helping older adults take on the challenges and opportunities that come with the second half of life.

It’s something that Jim Kelly is familiar with and why Lifespan wanted to invite him.

“When we thought about it, Jim Kelly fit that bill. He’s persevered not only on the football field but certainly in his personal life, his health issues and we though that he could give the inspirational message to people we want,” says President and CEO of Lifespan, Ann Marie Cook.

Kelly says his faith and his family are what keep him going.

“Back when I was going through some tough times, whether it was the super bowls or even lately with all my cancer treatments and things I’ve been going through, God has a plan for me. I’m very blessed to have two beautiful daughters and my son looking down on me and an MVP wife every day of her life,” says Kelly.

For those who may not have family or friends to take care of and be there for- Lifespan has resources to help.

“We have friendly callers, friendly visitors and social connections are key to really having a positive physical and mental wellbeing,” says Cook.

But growing older does not have to be a bad thing.

“I’m a better man that’s for sure. And as we all know, the older you get the more you learn,” Kelly said.

And he says those lessons just keep coming.

“Every day you don’t know what’s in front of you, you don’t know what’s going to happen. Each and every day keep fighting through it, enjoy life the way it is and there’s only one person who knows our tomorrow and that’s the good lord, that’s how I think,” says Kelly.