Jimmy Fallon jams with local band ‘1916’ on St. Patrick’s Day

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – A St. Patrick’s Day that Irish punk rock band “1916” lead singer Billy Herring says he will never forget.

“That just took everything to a whole new level. Ya know it wasn’t. Even if the special guest hadn’t shown up. Like we played this amazing show. This amazing come back after COVID shut everything down. And then Jimmy Fallon shows up and wants to jam with us.”



A regular performer at owner Tommy Brunett’s Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, Herring no stranger to having special guests at his show, but never guessed it would be the Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon.



“I had heard rumors of a special guest, ya know, that happens sometimes. We will get a special guest occasionally but this one set the bar a little high,” Herring said.



Like so many artists, Herring’s band “1916” was sidelined by the pandemic. They had to cancel multiple shows which made Friday night even more special.



“It was our triumphant return to Iron Smoke. Playing our Big St. Patrick’s Day show, and man, it couldn’t have gone any better,” Herring said.



When asked whether he hopes to make an appearance on Fallon’s stage one day, Herring responded tongue-in-cheek:



“I did tell him we were booked for Jimmy Kimmell for next year on St Patrick’s Day but told him we were willing to make some concessions and possibly do his show for St. Patrick’s Day next year,” Herring said.



A streak of luck on St. Patrick’s Day that band “1916” hopes continues long into the future.