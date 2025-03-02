Jimmy Fallon makes annual stop to visit old friends at Fairport pub and distillery

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Late-night television host Jimmy Fallon made a surprise visit to Fairport, delighting fans and locals alike on Saturday night.

Fallon, known for “The Tonight Show,” was spotted at Mulconry’s Irish Pub and Iron Smoke Distillery. He joined the band on stage and even served drinks, much to the excitement of patrons.

He spoke to News10NBC about his personal connection to the area, saying the pub and distillery owners are old friends of his and he enjoys visiting them whenever he gets the chance.

“I come here once, twice a year,” Fallon said during his visit. “I love the people here. It’s super fun.”

He talked with fans, gave hugs, and took pictures.

Fallon usually comes around St. Patrick’s Day, but he said that was predictable so he moved it up this year.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.