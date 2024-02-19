Jimmy Z’s in Brockport to close at end of February

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Brockport community will have to say goodbye to a staple restaurant. The restaurant portion of Jimmy Z’s Plates and Shakes in Brockport is closing at the end of the month.

The last call for the restaurant will be on leap day on February 29.

Poppy’s Catering and Food Truck will still be available through September of this year. They say the last twenty-one years would not have been possible without the loyalty of staff and the community.