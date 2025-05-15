Jim’s Restaurant set to close on Thursday at Mall at Greece Ridge

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — Thursday is your last chance to eat at Jim’s Restaurant at the Mall at Greece Ridge, which is leaving amid a disagreement with the mall’s owners.

The restaurant has been known as “Jim’s” since 2016. Before that, it was a longstanding restaurant known as “Critics.” There’s another Jim’s on Main Street in Rochester that will stay open.

As News10NBC has covered, Boscov’s department store will take up much of the space when it opens in the fall. A sign posted outside Jim’s says that mall owner Wilmorite Management initially promised to relocate the business but later backed out. A statement from the mall said it offered Jim’s another location, which Jim’s declined.