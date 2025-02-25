Joann set to close all its stores including in Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The fabric and crafts retailer Joann is set to close all of its 500 stores across the country, including its four stores in the Rochester area.

The Ohio-based company has been in business for more than 80 years. The announcement comes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January for a second time. It cited sluggish consumer demand and inventory shortages.

There are Joann locations on West Henrietta Road, West Ridge Road, Penfield Road, and The Roseland Center in Canandaigua.

The company said in a question-and-answer section on its website devoted to its restructuring that the stores, Joann.com and the mobile app will remain open and operate as it conducts going-out-of-business sales.

The retailer said that the dates for store closures or changes to the website will be posted as soon as possible, and it said it expects it will take a “number of weeks to complete our final sales.”

“Joann leadership, our board, advisors and legal partners made every possible effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business,” Joann said in a statement posted on its website. “We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on all our stakeholders.”