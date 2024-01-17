Irondequoit Community Center will hold job fair on Wednesday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — RochesterWorks and the Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce are hosting a winter job fair on Wednesday.

It runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Irondequoit Community Center at 450 Skyview Centre Parkway. There will be over 20 employers there from a variety of industries. It’s open to job seekers of all different education and experience levels.

Some employers will include the NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Amazon, Charter Champions, Eastman Kodak, Excellus BCBS, FedEx Ground, Monroe County Civil Service, M-Power Agency LLC, Paychex, Rochester Regional Health, St. Ann’s Community, Wegman’s Reliant Credit Union, Woofies Gourmet Dog Bakery, and the YMCA of Greater Rochester.